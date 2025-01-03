Support Det Sgt Hector Cartagena's FightforJustice

Stand with Detective Sergeant Hector Cartagena: A True Hero Victimized

For 25 years, Detective Sergeant Hector Cartagena dedicated his life to protecting the City of Yonkers. Known for his courage, integrity, and unwavering commitment to public safety, Hector worked tirelessly to make our streets safer. As a Major Case Detective and Crisis Negotiator, he put himself in harm’s way time and again, saving lives and bringing dangerous criminals to justice. His record of service is impeccable, marked by dozens of commendations, including the Meritorious Service Award for disarming an armed suspect who threatened his partner and twice being named Officer of the Year.

Hector’s career is a testament to his selflessness and bravery. But today, he finds himself in an unimaginable position – fighting for his livelihood, his health, and his freedom.

A Call to Action

In March 2024, Hector was thrust into a dangerous, fast-moving situation while responding to a high-speed car chase involving a violent, drug-intoxicated car thief. This suspect had already injured multiple officers, put civilian lives at risk, and caused substantial damage. Hector, injured during the pursuit, displayed extraordinary courage by continuing to protect his fellow officers and the public.

Instead of being commended for his heroism, the City of Yonkers terminated his employment. Additionally, the City denied Hector his on-the-job injury benefits, salary entitlement and City-paid health insurance. As a result, Hector is presently without income and must pay for his own health insurance. Now, Hector faces criminal charges for doing the very job he swore to uphold.

This is a story of injustice, and Hector needs your support.

What Happened?

Hector’s nightmare began with a call for assistance:

• The Incident: In March 2024, Hector did his duty, joining a dangerous, high-speed car chase that reached speeds of 90 mph through civilian streets in Yonkers and the Bronx. The perpetrator, a violent, drug-intoxicated car thief, had already injured officers, including Hector’s son, caused extensive damage, and endangered lives. Even after another officer drew his weapon and demanded that he yield, the perpetrator continued to flee, nearly hitting the officer with his stolen vehicle. Despite suffering serious injuries during the pursuit (resulting from the perpetrator deliberately causing collisions), Hector helped bring the situation to an end, ensuring the perpetrator was stopped and taken into custody.

• The Arrest: During the arrest, the perpetrator violently resisted officers. It took six officers nearly a minute to subdue him, and Hector, injured but determined, assisted. Hector’s heroism led to the perpetrator’s criminal indictment.

• The Fallout: Instead of standing by Hector, City officials immediately condemned him, publicly and before conducting a proper investigation. They stripped him of his job without due process in violation of his Union Contract, canceled his health insurance without notifying him, and denied him compensation for the injuries he sustained in the line of duty.

• The Charges: To make matters worse, the Westchester District Attorney’s Office has charged Hector with two felony counts and one misdemeanor, alleging that his standard police-issued shoe was a “dangerous instrument.” Meanwhile, the car thief-who was arrested on 16 counts, including multiple assaults on officers-received a plea deal for a single misdemeanor and no jail time.

The Injustice

• The City administration has exploited Hector’s injuries, canceled his health insurance, and attempted to block his access to COBRA coverage while he faced life-threatening complications from a recent motorcycle accident.

• Despite warnings from doctors that Hector could lose his foot without immediate treatment, the City refused to reinstate his insurance, using his medical crisis as leverage in an attempt to force him to resign. When the City eventually relented by removing its block to his continued health coverage, Hector was still made to pay 100 percent of the cost out-of-pocket.

What could possibly motivate the City to treat one of its dedicated Sergeants so unfairly? Whatever the reason, it is entirely undeserved, and Hector refuses to give in. He pays for his own health insurance and has resumed critical treatments, but the financial burden has been overwhelming.

The Yonkers Police Captains, Lieutenants & Sergeants Association (the “YCLSA”) Stands with Hector

Hector’s bravery and sacrifice have not gone unnoticed. The YCLSA has expressed its unwavering support for him, condemning the unjust treatment he has received and contesting his termination. The Union stands united in its defense of Hector, advocating for his reinstatement, the restoration of his benefits, and justice for the wrongs he continues to face.

Why Hector Needs Your Help

Hector is now fighting on multiple fronts:

• Legal Defense: He faces unjust felony charges for doing his job, and his legal fees are mounting.

• Medical Expenses: Hector’s injuries from the March incident include severe concussions and herniated discs, and he suffers from ongoing complications related to a motorcycle accident that threaten the loss of his foot.

• Living Costs: Terminated without pay or benefits, Hector has no income to cover basic living expenses for himself and his family.

Hector gave everything to his community. Now, he’s relying on us to stand with him in his time of need.

How You Can Help

Your support can make a difference in Hector’s fight for justice.

1. Donate: Contributions will go toward Hector’s legal defense, medical bills, and essential living expenses.

2. Spread the Word: Share Hector’s story with your friends, family, and community. Let’s ensure everyone knows about this injustice.

3. Stand for Justice: Show your support for a man who spent 25 years protecting others.

Every donation – whether $10, $100, $1,000 or more – brings Hector closer to justice.

Why This Matters

Hector’s case is about more than one man. It’s about standing up for the principles of fairness and justice. It’s about showing those who risk their lives for us that they will not be abandoned when they need us most.

Let’s come together to support a true hero and send a message that we will not tolerate injustice.

Donate Today

Help Detective Sergeant Hector Cartagena get the justice he deserves.

Thank you for your generosity and for standing by a man who gave so much to protect his community.

The Yonkers Police Captains, Lieutenants & Sergeants Association appreciates your support of Hector in his time of need.



