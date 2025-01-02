AUDIO BIBLES DRIVE

1 in 3 people cannot read their own language. The life-changing value of a written Bible is lost to them if not shared orally. They are oral learners – language is passed down through spoken word.

How then shall they call on him in whom they have not believed? and how shall they believe in him of whom they have not heard ? and how shall they hear without a preacher? Romans 10:14

We believe all people should know the God of the Bible who made them and that his truths are not bound to the reader or ink on paper. That’s why we strive to create opportunities for oral learners to experience the Bible in their home language.

God’s Word is transforming lives in Ghana and West Africa as a whole through audio Bible recordings and distribution. Help us reach many with God's word.





