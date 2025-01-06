Help Support Steve & Sheri Gardner

This Campaign has been created on behalf of our parents, Steve and Sheri Gardner. They need help desperately! They were informed on the day before Christmas Eve, they are at extreme risk of losing their home in less than 30 days. Also to their dismay, their only vehicle malfunctioned on January 2nd while being driven. Thankfully, Sheri was able to turn off the highway safely but unfortunately their Honda Odyssey is no longer running. The combined amount needed to save their home and get their van fixed is $9000.

**Backstory** For as long as we can remember, our parents have held jobs, paid their bills and been hardworking people. In 2017, our father was injured at work and was ultimately unable to return. From 2017 to 2020, Steve was unable to physically work but was attentive daily with his disability appeal. During that time, our mother, Sheri, worked 2 jobs (1 FT & 1PT) on top of cleaning houses to make ends meet. Steve's disability was approved in the spring of 2020 which enabled Sheri to return to only working the one full time position and cleaning houses. Dreadfully, Sheri completely tore her ACL at the end of the summer of 2020 which ended up requiring surgery as well as recovery time where she was out of commission as far as any physical labor was concerned. Since then, Sheri's orthopedic health has declined significantly. After multiple surgeries (knee, foot & spine), our mother was regrettably advised by her neurosurgeon in 2021, she was no longer physically capable of working. Shortly after this disparaging news, Sheri was in contact with a disability attorney who, after a full year, failed to submit proper documents in a timely manner which resulted in our mother having to submit another disability claim in the early fall of 2023 that was declined. She is currently in contact with a case advocate for her disability appeal where they are working together to get her approved but unfortunately time is not on their side at this moment. Whether it has been due to personal pride or simply not wanting to be a burden to anyone, neither Sheri nor Steve have let on how dire the situation has become. We have tried to assist our parents as much as we can but are truly unable to help at this time. The last 7 years have been a landslide of bad luck and now has become a dark hole they can't seem to find their way out of! It is our hope that with the help and blessings of our communities, friends and families, we can save our parents' home from foreclosure and get their van fixed. Anything helps and Everything is appreciated!

Thank you for your time,

Samantha and Sara





**Venmo Information (if needed)

Some are asking for other means to donate. Other than a physical address to send a check, I only have Venmo available. The link is below:

https://venmo.com/u/J0J0627