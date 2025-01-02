Support For Sukeforth

Warriors and Supporters of Veterans,

One of our own from the 561st Engineering Company has fallen on hard times. As many of you know, Sukeforth recently suffered a stroke. Being self-employed, he hasn’t been able to work, and he could use our support.

I’ve selected the “share with everyone except” option to ensure he’s unaware of this effort. Please donate whatever you’re comfortably able to contribute. If you’re unable to donate, that’s perfectly fine—your support can still make a difference by sharing this post (using the same “share with everyone except” option to keep it discreet) and by reaching out to let him know you’re thinking of him.

We will be raising funds until January 16th 2025 and will ensure they are delivered to him.

Thank you for your time, compassion, and support. Never Daunted.