Help get Mozzy back on her feet

Help Mozzy Clark Get Back on Her Feet!

Hello Friends! For those of you who don't know Mozzy's story, she recently made headlines because she is suing the State of Washington after being sexually assaulted by a biologically male transgender inmate (who had previously been incarcerated in a men’s facility) with whom she was forced to share a cell at the Washington State Corrections Center for Women. Now Mozzy is fighting for the right of all women for basic dignity and safety and seeks to hold the Department of Corrections accountable for policies that enabled the victimization of women in their custody.

But she needs your help. Having been recently released from custody, Mozzy, who is a single mother and in long-term recovery, is asking for all the help she can get in order to break the cycle and give her kids a better and deserving life. At the moment, she doesn't even have her basic needs met. She doesn't have long-term housing or anywhere for her and her kids to live, or frankly anything to start with. She is starting at ground zero. She is applying for jobs but doesn't have a car that she would need to commute to the jobs that have been offered to her.

Mozzy needs to raise $25,000 to meet her basic needs and get her life back on track. This will help her share her story of survival and injustice that she has faced in the hopes of making a difference.



