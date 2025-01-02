Campaign Image

Help supporting Colette Hess and her 3 children

 USD $10,000

 USD $2,355

On December 31 Colette Hess's life partner William suddenly passed away leaving her and 3 children. The family is devastated by the loss as you can imagine with so many questions and unknown's as they start a new journey in life without him. Colette is employed and the funeral cost have been covered, but the loss of his income leaves a large unplanned for hole in the family's income. She needs some help to stay on top of current living expenses as not to fall behind risking loss of the home and security. Anything you can donate will help them very much as they move forward without him. Funds will be administered by Colette's mother Kelly.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Kelly. So sorry for you and your family’s devastating loss. Please know you are all in my prayers! Ellie May

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
6 days ago

So sorry for your loss

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

✝️🙏

Doug Perkins
$ 25.00 USD
8 days ago

Prayers to follow

Charlene Thomas
$ 5.00 USD
8 days ago

Sorry for your loss.

Mimi Cardini
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

I am so sorry to hear this. I, too, lost my husband in Sept. this year. It is difficult to plan for future costs. My kids are grown, tho. God bless you and the children.

Estace Walters
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

I’m so sorry for your loss , I hope this will help . Continued prayers for your family .

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

May his memory always be a blessing

Rhonda Morgan
$ 20.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
12 days ago

AndyC
$ 10.00 USD
12 days ago

Rebecca Mellander
$ 30.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

I'm so very sorry for the loss of a husband, father, and son-in-law. Lifting you all up in prayer. Eternal rest grant unto him O, Lord, and may perpetual light shine upon him.

Kelley Rowan
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

Sending my love, thoughts and prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
12 days ago

Prayers for you and your beautiful family. I send my sincere condolences my friend. Debra

Diane
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

Priscilla Isler
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

Hope this small gesture helps in some way.

