Help supporting Colette Hess and her 3 children

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $2,355
Campaign funds will be received by Kelly Hess
On December 31 Colette Hess's life partner William suddenly passed away leaving her and 3 children. The family is devastated by the loss as you can imagine with so many questions and unknown's as they start a new journey in life without him. Colette is employed and the funeral cost have been covered, but the loss of his income leaves a large unplanned for hole in the family's income. She needs some help to stay on top of current living expenses as not to fall behind risking loss of the home and security. Anything you can donate will help them very much as they move forward without him. Funds will be administered by Colette's mother Kelly.
Kelly. So sorry for you and your family’s devastating loss. Please know you are all in my prayers! Ellie May
So sorry for your loss
✝️🙏
Prayers to follow
Sorry for your loss.
I am so sorry to hear this. I, too, lost my husband in Sept. this year. It is difficult to plan for future costs. My kids are grown, tho. God bless you and the children.
I’m so sorry for your loss , I hope this will help . Continued prayers for your family .
May his memory always be a blessing
I'm so very sorry for the loss of a husband, father, and son-in-law. Lifting you all up in prayer. Eternal rest grant unto him O, Lord, and may perpetual light shine upon him.
Sending my love, thoughts and prayers.
Prayers for you and your beautiful family. I send my sincere condolences my friend. Debra
Hope this small gesture helps in some way.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.