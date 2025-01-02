Help supporting Colette Hess and her 3 children

On December 31 Colette Hess's life partner William suddenly passed away leaving her and 3 children. The family is devastated by the loss as you can imagine with so many questions and unknown's as they start a new journey in life without him. Colette is employed and the funeral cost have been covered, but the loss of his income leaves a large unplanned for hole in the family's income. She needs some help to stay on top of current living expenses as not to fall behind risking loss of the home and security. Anything you can donate will help them very much as they move forward without him. Funds will be administered by Colette's mother Kelly.