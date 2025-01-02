Faith Mission Trip to Guatemala

Campaign Image

Faith will be going to Guatemala in April for a Missions trip with her high school. This will be her 3rd missions trip, but her first time traveling out of the country. She is super excited for this opportunity! 

Their focus on this trip is to see NO PERSON without hope. The students have the opportunity to serve in multiple areas: teaching English, running soccer camp, music school ministry, evangelism, women’s ministry, and prayer ministry. 

She needs to raise just about 2,000 to cover the cost of her trip. Please consider partnering with her financially and prayerfully to make this a successful trip for her. Thank you! 

Grampa Joe and Jen
$ 200.00 USD
9 days ago

Good luck Faith! We love you!!

Veronica Sestini
$ 25.00 USD
9 days ago

Best of luck! Nice job, Faith!

