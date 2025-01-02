Fighting for our Baby J

My wife and I began our foster care journey in August 2022 when we received a call late one evening asking us to take in a trio of siblings who had been living in a homeless shelter with their mother. The boy, 11, and girl, 8, were only with us a couple days, as their biological father was able to fly in from out of state to get them. This left us with sweet baby J, 7 months old. We were not looking to foster a baby when we initially began this journey, but as they say, the Lord works in mysterious ways. Baby J has been with us for over 2 years now. In that time we’ve celebrated multiple “firsts”: first birthday, first Christmas, first steps, first word (it was daddy by the way), first tooth. We’ve been a part of her growth from before she could sit up by herself and she’s become a part of our family. If you were to ask her who her sibling are, she’d say Aaron and Abi are her brother and sister. She knows me and Shauna as dad and mom. She can tell you who her grandparents are and who her cousins and aunts and uncles are. Baby J may not be a Bendix under the law, but she’s loved as one and identifies as one.

In February 2024, we were notified that Baby J had an aunt who lived in Honduras who may be interested in taking her, should the opportunity present itself. We thought this odd, but nothing was said about it for many months and thought perhaps the opportunity had died on the vine. In July 2024, J’s parents were supposed to have an appeals hearing since their parental rights had been terminated. To our shock, we were notified by the social worker that the plans had changed. They were no longer looking to place her with us through adoption, but rather the new plan would be to move J to Honduras to live with her aunt. Imagine this, an almost 3 year old American citizen being sent out of the only home, culture, family she’s known and sent to a foreign country where she knows no one and doesn’t speak the language! In the name of “kinship”, Child Service plans to uproot this sweet girl's life and cause trauma unnecessarily.

Shauna and I were completely crushed when we got the news and didn't know what to do. After much prayer and discussions with family, we've decided to retain the services of a lawyer and fight for our sweet girl. We've already filed many motions in court to get our side of the story heard by a judge, but nothing is certain. We are fighting a system that is broken, all because the desired outcome of Fairfax County is NOT in the best interest of baby J. We need help, though. We are hoping for funds to pay legal fees to keep baby J with us, and, Lord willing, to adopt her at the end of this process. Please pray for us, and if you can give, we would love to have you stand with us in that way as well. Thank you for reading this, and God bless!

