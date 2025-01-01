Campaign Image

Supporting StitchHorizon Bill and Debbie

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $4,240

Campaign created by Wes Welch

Campaign funds will be received by Wes Welch

Supporting StitchHorizon Bill and Debbie

Dear Friends!

Hope all is well. I am reaching out to Y'all today with a heartfelt request for very Patriotic and struggling friend l've meet on X! His real name is Bill, but Y'all probably know him as @stitchhorizon. Bill and his wife Debbie are struggling financially with a limited fixed income and no vehicle!

Debbie is facing ongoing medical challenges with no end in site. They are without a working vehicle, not even one to repair. It's making life extremely difficult. Bill is unable to work, limiting him to make additional income, and being able to assist Debbie with her medical challenges and emergencies without transportation.

Bill expressed to me how difficult it is to ask for assistance from strangers, but theirs no other recourse available for he and Debbie. The goal is to raise $5,000 to purchase a reliable used vehicle and cover associated costs like registration and insurance.

Thank you for you kind donation and Support of these valued Patriots. God Bless!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
2 hours ago

May God bless good men and women who love our country and take care of each other, like you and Debra. Happy to help, sir. Your new friend, JuJu

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
9 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
9 days ago

May God Bless you both.

Michael Hensley
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Bless you Bill & Debbie 🙏🤍

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
11 days ago

Prayers that this will help out!

Kim
$ 500.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
11 days ago

Brother, you and your wife are not alone. Many are with you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
11 days ago

Reeo
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

I've been there friend. ♥️

Maria M
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

We love you. Good luck, brother!

Ringthatbell45
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Best wishes 🙏

Eileen
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

God bless you Bill and Debbie, I pray you make your goal. You are both lovely people and deserve so much more. May God bless and protect you both.

Mim
$ 2000.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
12 days ago

Bill and Debbie are good people. Just wish I could help more.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
12 days ago

Sending prayers my friend. Good luck.

Chris R
$ 25.00 USD
12 days ago

Hope it helps

FullMoonRising
$ 25.00 USD
12 days ago

FredR
$ 25.00 USD
12 days ago

Thanks for sharing WWW. Stitch is a great guy....happy to help.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo