Helping Karen & Richard remain housed

After an arson fire left us homeless, we spent 1 1/2 years in 2 different shelters trying to find an apartment in the neighborhood that we have always helped. We were told by several not for profits that they would assist with the security and 1st month rent on the apartment using ARPA (American rescue plan act) funds. We found our apartment confident that they would fulfill their part. Within a couple of weeks we found out about the scandal surrounding the ARPA funds locally. The female in charge of the money bought 2 SUV's at $75,000 each and a barber shop for $168,000, which is still in the females corporate name. The county is still working on the forensic audit of all of the funds. There will be charges filed in the future, however that will not help us now.

Needless to say, we received no help. I have spent the last 10 months asking and begging for help.

Before anyone questions it, we are able to make our monthly bills, just not able to come up with thousands.

The money is for the security and 1st month rent as well as the late fees on top of it.

We can use whatever help that you can give us.