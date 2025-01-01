School Mexico Mission Trip

Goal:
USD $1,130
Raised:
USD $640
Campaign funds will be received by Danielle Miner
Every year my school takes a mission trip to Reynosa, Mexico. Here we help out at an orphanage with different tasks such as, cooking, playing with the kids, and different building projects. The school group that goes also puts on a carnival that the kids absoulutely love. It is incredible to see how God works there and the impact that we as a school group have left there for the kids as well as house parents. This trip will happen the week of February 14th to the 22nd. I can't wait to see how God is going to work through this trip, so please consider donating and praying for this trip. Thank you! - Ilya Miner
Ilya, I hope that you have a great time in Mexico and I'm confident that God will work mightily through you! Keep letting Him shine His light.
We're so glad you have this opportunity to serve the Lord in Mexico! Our prayers will be with you & the entire team.
Nat wanted to add more :)
How cool-excited for you and will be praying :)
So excited for you to do this! Definitely will be praying and enjoy your trip! God's going to do amazing work through you! "Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men, knowing that from the Lord you will receive the inheritance as your reward. You are serving the Lord Christ." -Colossians 3:23-
Blessings!
