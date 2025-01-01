School Mexico Mission Trip

Every year my school takes a mission trip to Reynosa, Mexico. Here we help out at an orphanage with different tasks such as, cooking, playing with the kids, and different building projects. The school group that goes also puts on a carnival that the kids absoulutely love. It is incredible to see how God works there and the impact that we as a school group have left there for the kids as well as house parents. This trip will happen the week of February 14th to the 22nd. I can't wait to see how God is going to work through this trip, so please consider donating and praying for this trip. Thank you! - Ilya Miner