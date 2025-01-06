Supporting Simon going to Zambia

Goal:
CAD $1,000
Raised:
CAD $1,125
Campaign funds will be received by Melody Loewen
Hello friends and family,
A few weeks ago my boss, Chris, at Just Power Company, came to me and asked if I’d be interested in going to Zambia on a missions trip on February 3-18, 2025. I was very interested!
Seeds of Hope mission organization has a School (Grace Academy) for orphaned children, as well as a home for young children who have come to them either infected or affected by /AIDS. Read more about Buseko Home here.
I won’t be working IN the orphanage, but I will be helping to restore and build the solar panels at the compound. We will be there for two weeks helping out however we can. What I know about missions trips is – I’ll be doing whatever is needed.
That is my heart. I want to serve where I can and it's an opportunity to dive into helping in an area most people haven't thought of or had the ability to participate in. It will not only be a good thing for me and my team spiritually, but also for those whom we are helping and spending time with. I look forward to sharing my experiences of this incredible two week journey in Zambia, Africa.
I will be volunteering all of my time and would love to have a team of people around me who could support me financially. Just Power Company is providing most of my travel costs; I’ve been asked to provide another $1000 to cover other costs.
Would you consider helping me cover these extra costs? If so, I would be most grateful.
Simon Loewen
P.S. Prayer requests: 1) for good health, 2) safety, 3) to be able to serve those around me well.
Best wishes as you serve Jesus.
So happy you are going! Will be praying for you.
All the best Simon!!
You are so cool Simon! Have an amazing time.
Very cool Simon!
We are excited for you as you go to Zambia. Praying!
