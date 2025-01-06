Supporting Simon going to Zambia

Hello friends and family,

A few weeks ago my boss, Chris, at Just Power Company, came to me and asked if I’d be interested in going to Zambia on a missions trip on February 3-18, 2025. I was very interested!

Seeds of Hope mission organization has a School (Grace Academy) for orphaned children, as well as a home for young children who have come to them either infected or affected by /AIDS. Read more about Buseko Home here.

I won’t be working IN the orphanage, but I will be helping to restore and build the solar panels at the compound. We will be there for two weeks helping out however we can. What I know about missions trips is – I’ll be doing whatever is needed.

That is my heart. I want to serve where I can and it's an opportunity to dive into helping in an area most people haven't thought of or had the ability to participate in. It will not only be a good thing for me and my team spiritually, but also for those whom we are helping and spending time with. I look forward to sharing my experiences of this incredible two week journey in Zambia, Africa.

I will be volunteering all of my time and would love to have a team of people around me who could support me financially. Just Power Company is providing most of my travel costs; I’ve been asked to provide another $1000 to cover other costs.

Would you consider helping me cover these extra costs? If so, I would be most grateful.

Simon Loewen

P.S. Prayer requests: 1) for good health, 2) safety, 3) to be able to serve those around me well.