Support Leanna's Discipleship Training

Hello friends,



I was accepted into the 18 Inch Journey discipleship program in Sophia, North Carolina! If you desire to partner with God's work in my life through prayer and support, it would be an incredible blessing!

The story of how it happened...

The Lord placed 3 people in my path over the course of 7 months who told me about this program and encouraged me to apply. The first person who told me about it I met at a work weekend on Catalina Island in February. The second person was a friend I was visiting in Pismo Beach in March. In July I went to a worship conference and asked the Lord to reveal if I should put in my application. One day I was sitting alone at the Lake and said, "God, if theres someone you want me to talk to, send them my way." A girl named Stefanie came up and asked to sit down next to me. She shared that she was from Switzerland and within 10min, she asked if I had heard of the 18 Inch Journey. It was an answer to prayer and confirmation to apply! She is now one of my closest friends.

The program accepts 30 women out of 100 applications. Once I applied I knew it was in God's hands. I got accepted and I feel so humbled and blessed that God has placed me on this path. I know my time at the 18 Inch Journey is going to be transformational and God is going to guide me into more of his plans and purposes for my life. Thank you for considering partnering, I know He will provide the financial support I need as he sends me to North Carolina.

The program is April 3rd- June 7th, 2025

My payment deadline is March 3rd, 2025

Housing, food and discipleship training are all included. The cost is $5,000. My goal is to raise $7,000 to cover travel expenses as well as bills that must be payed while in the program.

If you want to learn more about the 18 Inch Journey please look at the website and click on 18 Inch Journey Phase 1.

https://www.18inchjourney.com/phase-one-app

Blessings, love and many thanks!

-Leanna Huddleston

*Please note that this is not a tax deductible donation