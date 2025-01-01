Supporting Karyl Richards brain cancer recovery

Campaign Image

Karyl has been happily married for about 30 years. She is the mother of 3. She has 6 grandchildren. We thought we were going to spend our retirement peacefully and quietly helping our children and grandchildren grow. Then the following happened...

As many already know brain cancer is a serious and often deadly diagnosis. The first step is brain surgery which happened on the last Sunday of the year. Karyl is currently in the healing process of that procedure. The next steps are finding exactly which part of the body the cancer originated from then killing it through chemo, radiation, extraction or a combination thereof. Then finally physical therapy. The above will most likely take most of 2025 before we have a definitive outcome.

We would like to thank everyone for their kind words, thoughts and prayers. 

Those who know us will attest to the fact that we have never asked anybody for donations before. Unfortunately, due to the current economic circumstances we are humbly asking for help to offset these expenses.

Recent Donations
Erica Riser
$ 50.00 USD
8 minutes ago

Dorrie Klatt
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

I love you my friend... ❤️

Ana Bendt
$ 150.00 USD
3 days ago

Praying for you. Love you Karyl.

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
8 days ago

Love you both so much. Hugz

Melanie Edwards
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

All my love!!

Sharon Haller
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

My heart, thoughts and prayers are with you. Love you.

Amanda and Mitch Snyder
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Sending big hugs and prayers we love you.

Cindy
$ 500.00 USD
10 days ago

My heart goes out to you all.

Turtle
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Raymond Earle
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

Thoughts and prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

I am praying for you and for a full recovery.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Deana Schubert
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

I love you Punkin, praying for you!

Melvin
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

I hope your recovery goes well. ❤️‍🩹

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Love you Aunt Karyl and Uncle Jeff. Prayers for you and the boys in this next step of the journey.

Erin Khan
$ 40.00 USD
13 days ago

Happy healing, get well soon!

Leilo Daugherty
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Callie
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

💜

