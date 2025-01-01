Supporting Karyl Richards brain cancer recovery

Karyl has been happily married for about 30 years. She is the mother of 3. She has 6 grandchildren. We thought we were going to spend our retirement peacefully and quietly helping our children and grandchildren grow. Then the following happened...

As many already know brain cancer is a serious and often deadly diagnosis. The first step is brain surgery which happened on the last Sunday of the year. Karyl is currently in the healing process of that procedure. The next steps are finding exactly which part of the body the cancer originated from then killing it through chemo, radiation, extraction or a combination thereof. Then finally physical therapy. The above will most likely take most of 2025 before we have a definitive outcome.

We would like to thank everyone for their kind words, thoughts and prayers.

Those who know us will attest to the fact that we have never asked anybody for donations before. Unfortunately, due to the current economic circumstances we are humbly asking for help to offset these expenses.