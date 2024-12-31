Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image

Supporting the Rhea family

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $280

Campaign created by Ashley Rhea

Campaign funds will be received by Ashley Rhea

Supporting the Rhea family


As a single mother of two and sole provider, I'm reaching out for help after a devastating car accident left me with severe injuries and due to that, the Drs are not allowing me to work. With surgery scheduled for January 7, I'm facing a prolonged recovery period up to 9 more months and mounting financial struggles. Despite my mother's support, we're falling behind on bills and struggling to make ends meet. I'm seeking assistance from food banks and other resources and have tried my hardest to do this but I need additional help to get through this challenging time. Any support, no matter how small, would be greatly appreciated and would help my children and I navigate through this difficult time.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Samantha Faltermeier
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

💜

Eric and Raquelle
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

We hope the surgery goes well and that you have a quick recovery.

Shlee
$ 20.00 USD
9 days ago

Desileilani
$ 10.00 USD
9 days ago

I know it’s small but please know I am praying for you and your kids. Remember God is right there next to you EVERY step of the way and you are NEVER alone!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo