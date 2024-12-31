Supporting the Rhea family





As a single mother of two and sole provider, I'm reaching out for help after a devastating car accident left me with severe injuries and due to that, the Drs are not allowing me to work. With surgery scheduled for January 7, I'm facing a prolonged recovery period up to 9 more months and mounting financial struggles. Despite my mother's support, we're falling behind on bills and struggling to make ends meet. I'm seeking assistance from food banks and other resources and have tried my hardest to do this but I need additional help to get through this challenging time. Any support, no matter how small, would be greatly appreciated and would help my children and I navigate through this difficult time.