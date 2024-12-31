Together for Dorothy’s healing

Please help support my best friend and cousin, Dorothy. On Friday, December 27th, 2024, a coworker rushed her to the hospital due to her suffering a mild heart attack just before leaving work.

She was kept overnight and had a CT scan the next day in which they found multiple tears in her aorta. At that point, it was an emergency, and she was airlifted to a larger hospital and rushed into surgery. Once there, they were able to repair two tears, and put in a valve. She will need further surgery to fix other tears, one of which is affecting her kidneys.

At this time, she does not have health insurance, and she will also be unable to work for a least 2 months during her recovery. If anyone could help support her at this difficult time, it would be greatly appreciated.

