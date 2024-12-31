Together for Dorothy’s healing

Campaign Image

Please help support my best friend and cousin, Dorothy. On Friday, December 27th, 2024, a coworker rushed her to the hospital due to her suffering a mild heart attack just before leaving work. 

She was kept overnight and had a CT scan the next day in which they found multiple tears in her aorta. At that point, it was an emergency, and she was airlifted to a larger hospital and rushed into surgery. Once there, they were able to repair two tears, and put in a valve. She will need further surgery to fix other tears, one of which is affecting her kidneys. 

At this time, she does not have health insurance, and she will also be unable to work for a least 2 months during her recovery. If anyone could help support her at this difficult time, it would be greatly appreciated. 

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 day ago

Gell well soon, we miss you

Kyle Haynes
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

MOKHTAR ALHAG
$ 20.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Hope you're feeling a little better each day. Take care of yourself!" I'm praying for your healing and strength

Abba Staffing Team
$ 250.00 USD
6 days ago

Get well soon!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
9 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Debbie Loyd
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
10 days ago

Kazi mosroor Ahmed
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Hopefully you get better soon Ms Dorothy

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Under Jehovah kingdom, No resident* will say: “I am sick.” Wish you to get well soon.

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
11 days ago

Mr G
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

SLP

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

Chihuahua

Bilal Amiri
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

We all praying for you Ms Dorothy hope see you soon in your office

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

We pray for you back soon God bless you!

