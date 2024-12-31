Together for Dorothy’s healing

Raised:
USD $1,890
Campaign funds will be received by Dorothy Millican
Please help support my best friend and cousin, Dorothy. On Friday, December 27th, 2024, a coworker rushed her to the hospital due to her suffering a mild heart attack just before leaving work.
She was kept overnight and had a CT scan the next day in which they found multiple tears in her aorta. At that point, it was an emergency, and she was airlifted to a larger hospital and rushed into surgery. Once there, they were able to repair two tears, and put in a valve. She will need further surgery to fix other tears, one of which is affecting her kidneys.
At this time, she does not have health insurance, and she will also be unable to work for a least 2 months during her recovery. If anyone could help support her at this difficult time, it would be greatly appreciated.
Gell well soon, we miss you
Hope you're feeling a little better each day. Take care of yourself!" I'm praying for your healing and strength
Get well soon!!
Hopefully you get better soon Ms Dorothy
Under Jehovah kingdom, No resident* will say: “I am sick.” Wish you to get well soon.
SLP
Chihuahua
We all praying for you Ms Dorothy hope see you soon in your office
We pray for you back soon God bless you!
