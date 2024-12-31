Help Revive Black Gold Garlic by Black Garlic USA

Hi, my name is Stephen, and I’m reaching out for your support to help me relaunch Black Gold Garlic brand by Black Garlic USA, a company built on passion, innovation, and the love for incredible food.





What is Black Garlic?





Black garlic is a culinary treasure: aged, fermented garlic with a unique, sweet-savory flavor profile. It’s not just delicious; it’s packed with health benefits! I started this business to share my love for this versatile superfood and bring something special to kitchens across America.

My Journey





Life hasn’t been easy recently. After a difficult divorce and starting over, I’ve been working hard to rebuild my life and my dream. In the past, Black Gold Garlic showed incredible potential. Now, I’m determined to bring it back to life—better, stronger, and ready to succeed.

How You Can Help





I’m raising $5,000 to: Kickstart Sales Channels – To get our products into stores and online platforms.

Your support will directly contribute to creating a sustainable small business that serves quality and health-conscious products to our community.





Why It Matters





This isn’t just about business; it’s about resilience, renewal, and creating something meaningful. By supporting Black Gold Garlic by Black Garlic USA, you’re not just helping a small business—you’re helping a dream come alive and supporting a product that brings joy and wellness to others.





Every Contribution Counts





Whether you can give $5 or $500, every contribution is a step closer to making this dream a reality. If you’re unable to give, sharing this campaign with your network means the world to me.





Together, we can bring Black Garlic USA back to life. Thank you for believing in me and this journey.











