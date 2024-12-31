Supporting the McCollum and Dragon Family

Dear Friends,

One of our American Airlines family members, who is also a good friend and was a great co-worker, needs our help!!!! Merikay Dragon’s youngest daughter Colleen (age 49) was recently diagnosed with brain cancer, just before Thanksgiving. In early December, she had brain surgery at University of Penn Hospital (HUP). Based on the location of the tumor on the right-side of her brain, which was near her motor center, she's experiencing some numbness/heaviness on her left-side. From the hospital, she was discharged to Bryn Mawr Rehab and spent 12 days there. She was able to come home on Christmas Eve day. The family, including her Husband, Chad and 13yr old son, Max, were all very happy to have her home.

Her pathology report has not yet come back which adds additional stress. She has a long road ahead. The family has been exploring all options for treatment. Many of which will not be covered by insurance. She's been enrolled in the comprehensive Budwig Program in Spain, which aids in detoxing the body, getting proper nutritional support, comprehensive computer testing and various techniques that aren't easily accessible in the United States, sadly. She's doing the program remotely, and it's required her to shift to as close to an organic diet as possible. Organic eating is costly. The family is also exploring frequency healing and high dose Vitamin-C/DMSO infusions, since this cocktail crosses the blood brain barrier and DMSO carries the Vitamin-C right to the brain. The tumor cells mistake the Vitamin-C for glucose and allow the Vitamin-C into the cell, which naturally helps eradicate them. The family is exploring all options, as the "conventional" Radiation and Chemo don't have the best outcomes for this type of brain cancer and most survivors living past 5 years have embarked on all the newer methods for treatment, particularly the Vitamin-C/DMSO infusions.

Colleen is a First Responder. She's been with the State of Delaware's Probation & Parole department for 25 years. She's led her career-life in service and we are trying to alleviate additional stress from the medical burdens.

We constantly pride ourselves on being a family at AA. I’m asking you to please donate whatever you can to help our dear friend Merikay and her family. The family also asks for continued prayers of healing, strength, patience and a quick and complete recovery for Colleen. The family thanks you all, in advance, for your kind generosity.

May you enjoy the a wonderful 2025 and have the good fortune of spending it with family and friends.