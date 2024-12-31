Goal:
CAD $2,000
Raised:
CAD $2,040
Campaign funds will be received by Marie Grindlay
My Dark Horse Family.
As you all know, I need a new roof. This includes tin, plywood, flashing, gutters, vapor barrier, labour. It will cost me between $2000-$2500 to complete this project properly.
Due to the fact that I've been sick the last 8 weeks has seriously impeded my ability to work and save.
It's now looking like there is mold in parts of the roof, contributing to my overall health, so waiting until March to replace doesn't seem like a good idea.
I am feeling very humbled by your offers to assist me in raising these funds. Very humble indeed.
Thank you, from the bottom of my heart ❤️
Hope my donation help! to get where you need to be!
Ask and ye shall receive!
From Penny White’s husband to help with the roof!
For your new roof!
HI Marie Hope this helps. Leaky roofs not fun!
For Marie’s roof from Jeannie!
Much Blissings 🙏
A new roof is your new reality!
For Marie’s roof from Penny.
Sent with love…to assist with the new roof.
Let’s get a new roof for me to land on next Christmas!
Have a "Jagn" Safe & Warm 2025!
Roof raising!
Love you so much sistar.
I love you! Hopefully we can get enough raised to get a new roof for you and your precious daughter!
raise the roof & your health.
Sending you love with this monetary currency!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.