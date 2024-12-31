Campaign Image

Marie's ROOF!

 CAD $2,000

 CAD $2,040

Marie Grindlay

Campaign funds will be received by Marie Grindlay

Marie's ROOF!

My Dark Horse Family.

As you all know, I need a new roof. This includes tin, plywood, flashing, gutters, vapor barrier, labour. It will cost me between $2000-$2500 to complete this project properly. 

Due to the fact that I've been sick the last 8 weeks has seriously impeded my ability to work and save. 

It's now looking like there is mold in parts of the roof, contributing to my overall health, so waiting until March to replace doesn't seem like a good idea. 

I am feeling very humbled by your offers to assist me in raising these funds. Very humble indeed.

Thank you, from the bottom of my heart ❤️ 

Recent Donations
Rita Williams
$ 40.00 CAD
10 days ago

Hope my donation help! to get where you need to be!

Anonymous Giver
$ 229.00 CAD
10 days ago

Ask and ye shall receive!

Stuart Kindman
$ 30.00 CAD
10 days ago

From Penny White’s husband to help with the roof!

Justine H
$ 73.00 CAD
10 days ago

For your new roof!

Dina Pickens
$ 30.00 CAD
10 days ago

HI Marie Hope this helps. Leaky roofs not fun!

Jeannie D
$ 44.00 CAD
10 days ago

For Marie’s roof from Jeannie!

Hala
$ 30.00 CAD
10 days ago

Much Blissings 🙏

Rach
$ 119.00 CAD
10 days ago

A new roof is your new reality!

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 CAD
10 days ago

Penny White
$ 30.00 CAD
11 days ago

For Marie’s roof from Penny.

Mandy Brown
$ 50.00 CAD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
11 days ago

Sent with love…to assist with the new roof.

Santa Claus
$ 275.00 CAD
11 days ago

Let’s get a new roof for me to land on next Christmas!

Anonymous Giver
$ 111.00 CAD
12 days ago

Have a "Jagn" Safe & Warm 2025!

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 CAD
13 days ago

Roof raising!

Pata
$ 99.00 CAD
13 days ago

Love you so much sistar.

SusieQ1987
$ 50.00 CAD
13 days ago

I love you! Hopefully we can get enough raised to get a new roof for you and your precious daughter!

Grant Broussard
$ 100.00 CAD
13 days ago

hugs from Derby
$ 50.00 CAD
13 days ago

raise the roof & your health.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 CAD
14 days ago

Sending you love with this monetary currency!

