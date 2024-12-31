Help Hannah Receive Endometriosis Surgery

Update: We wanted to thank everyone who has donated. We appreciate your generosity! Please continue to pray for Hannah as we keep inching forward towards our goal. We are so blessed by your donations and yet we have so far to go.









For the past 7 years we have tried everything to help Hannah manage her endometriosis. She focused on nutrition, eliminating toxins in household and hygiene products, birth control, pain management, pelvic floor therapy... nothing has brought relief.





We had a surgery scheduled in April of 2024 but we had to cancel it due to lack of finances. Since that time her symptoms have only gotten worse. Hannah can no longer participate in outings with the family, taking the dog for a walk, going for a swim... She is in pain all day every day with flares that arise at night and wake her up for hours at a time. Hannah is 18 years old and is in bed for most of the day. Eating is difficult because what was a safe food one week is not necessarily a safe food next week.





Hannah graduated from homeschool this past fall. She is passionate about helping the underdog and being a voice for those that need it. She wants to dream of a future where she is a nurse and helping others. On good days I think she allows herself to dream. On bad days she is struck with the harsh reality that she is too sick to go to school. She's too sick to get a job. As a fresh 18 year old, she wants to have her own apartment, work, and go to school. But she can't do any of that right now.





We've found an endometriosis specialist in Oregon. She worked with some of the other top surgeons in the endo community. This surgeon is priced more reasonably than some other specialists but we are confident that she is capable of taking on Hannah's case. It is so important to have a surgeon that specializes in endometriosis, as it is such a complex disease. If we meet the goal of this fundraiser we will have the down payment needed to schedule the surgery.





We would greatly appreciate your help with donations, sharing the donation link, and prayer.

































1 Peter 1:6-7