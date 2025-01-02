Campaign Image
Vet Emergency for Kakashi

Goal:

 USD $300

Raised:

 USD $302

Campaign created by Sara S

Campaign funds will be received by Sara Simons

Vet Emergency for Kakashi

Kakashi, my orange tabby, has had a wound that has been surgically repaired three times. There was success with laser therapy prior to his vet going ahead with the third surgical repair, and I am hoping to try laser therapy and another round of antibiotics again. 

The requested amount is the total estimated cost for his treatment, and any donations and/shares are appreciated. 

If you prefer to donate to his vet directly, please call Richmond Vetrinary Hospital at 586-727-9018 and ask to place a donation under Sara Simons account. 

Kakashi and I thank you!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 85.00 USD
12 days ago

oldschooltexaco
$ 30.00 USD
12 days ago

Christmas Supremacy
$ 20.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

Liberty Lyss
$ 25.00 USD
12 days ago

In memory of Koda Jean
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Wishing you and your kitty the best. I just lost my best friend of 8 years.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much! So sorry to hear about your best friend . Sending love and light you way 🩵" By Sara Simons

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
14 days ago

Good luck!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Kakashi and I thank you!!! 💙" By Sara Simons

Malorie Orbeck
$ 5.00 USD
14 days ago

Tim Sweeney
$ 10.00 USD
14 days ago

In memory of my orange boy Clem

Response from Campaign Owner:

"So sorry to hear about Clem. I'm sure he was the bestest boy, and Kakashi and I appreciate your generosity in his loving memory 💙" By Sara Simons

GG Bullion
$ 7.00 USD
14 days ago

I wish Lion El' Jonson help for his wound.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you!!! Kakashi, aka the Lion, sends his thanks also!!" By Sara Simons

Updates

We did it!!

January 2nd, 2025

Thank you so much everyone!!! We did it!!! Kakashi has his vet appointment scheduled for tomorrow, January 14th, at 10:00am. The funds donated generously by y'all will be available to pay for his treatment by then. Y'all are the best!! 

