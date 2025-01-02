Vet Emergency for Kakashi

Goal:
USD $300
Raised:
USD $302
Campaign funds will be received by Sara Simons
Kakashi, my orange tabby, has had a wound that has been surgically repaired three times. There was success with laser therapy prior to his vet going ahead with the third surgical repair, and I am hoping to try laser therapy and another round of antibiotics again.
The requested amount is the total estimated cost for his treatment, and any donations and/shares are appreciated.
If you prefer to donate to his vet directly, please call Richmond Vetrinary Hospital at 586-727-9018 and ask to place a donation under Sara Simons account.
Kakashi and I thank you!
Wishing you and your kitty the best. I just lost my best friend of 8 years.
"Thank you so much! So sorry to hear about your best friend . Sending love and light you way " By Sara Simons
Good luck!
"Kakashi and I thank you!!! 💙" By Sara Simons
In memory of my orange boy Clem
"So sorry to hear about Clem. I'm sure he was the bestest boy, and Kakashi and I appreciate your generosity in his loving memory 💙" By Sara Simons
I wish Lion El' Jonson help for his wound.
"Thank you!!! Kakashi, aka the Lion, sends his thanks also!!" By Sara Simons
January 2nd, 2025
Thank you so much everyone!!! We did it!!! Kakashi has his vet appointment scheduled for tomorrow, January 14th, at 10:00am. The funds donated generously by y'all will be available to pay for his treatment by then. Y'all are the best!!
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.