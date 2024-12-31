Bernie Mikkelsen Cancer

Another one from the pool family. Bernie is not just any ordinary player, but an ICON in the sport. I know many of you will agree with that. And... he is also the best cuemaker around!

Some of you may not know, but Bernie has stage 4 prostate cancer. It has spread to his hips and now he has difficulty walking. Not only does he have cancer but his heart is also giving him problems again.

I'm starting this campaign to help pay for his meds and to try and make life a little bit easier. Especially, since he is not very mobile. It also doesn't help that he lives in Red Deer, while most of his friends are in Calgary. The meds we are trying is very hard to get in Canada and are very expensive.

I know it's a hard time for everyone but please consider giving a little. Any amount helps.