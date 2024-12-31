Campaign Image

Bernie Mikkelsen Cancer

Goal:

 CAD $2,000

Raised:

 CAD $1,235

Campaign created by Wayne Chow

Another one from the pool family.  Bernie is not just any ordinary player, but an ICON in the sport.  I know many of you will agree with that.  And... he is also the best cuemaker around!

Some of you may not know, but Bernie has stage 4 prostate cancer.  It has spread to his hips and now he has difficulty walking.  Not only does he have cancer but his heart is also giving him problems again.

I'm starting this campaign to help pay for his meds and to try and make life a little bit easier.  Especially, since he is not very mobile.  It also doesn't help that he lives in Red Deer, while most of his friends are in Calgary.  The meds we are trying is very hard to get in Canada and are very expensive.

I know it's a hard time for everyone but please consider giving a little.  Any amount helps.

Recent Donations
Mike Abou
$ 100.00 CAD
8 days ago

Elaine and Rob Reaper
$ 75.00 CAD
8 days ago

Danny Gomboc
$ 100.00 CAD
9 days ago

Hang in there, Bernie

Henry Pylvainen
$ 100.00 CAD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 CAD
12 days ago

God Bless Bernie!!

Kevin Breisch
$ 50.00 CAD
14 days ago

Wonderful guy who makes great cues!

Jenean Johnson
$ 100.00 CAD
14 days ago

Thinking of you, Bernie

Norm
$ 100.00 CAD
14 days ago

You hang in there my friend!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
14 days ago

RJ

JW
$ 100.00 CAD
14 days ago

MoJo
$ 50.00 CAD
14 days ago

Jeff grodzicky
$ 50.00 CAD
14 days ago

Raj Chana
$ 50.00 CAD
14 days ago

Pulling for you Bernie! 💙🙏🏽

Bevy
$ 50.00 CAD
14 days ago

Sending love ❤️

Jeremy Smith
$ 50.00 CAD
14 days ago

Let’s go BigStick!

Vino
$ 50.00 CAD
14 days ago

Get well big stick!

Rick and Tasha
$ 100.00 CAD
14 days ago

Thinking of you Bernie!

