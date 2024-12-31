Bernie Mikkelsen Cancer

Goal:
CAD $2,000
Raised:
CAD $1,235
Another one from the pool family. Bernie is not just any ordinary player, but an ICON in the sport. I know many of you will agree with that. And... he is also the best cuemaker around!
Some of you may not know, but Bernie has stage 4 prostate cancer. It has spread to his hips and now he has difficulty walking. Not only does he have cancer but his heart is also giving him problems again.
I'm starting this campaign to help pay for his meds and to try and make life a little bit easier. Especially, since he is not very mobile. It also doesn't help that he lives in Red Deer, while most of his friends are in Calgary. The meds we are trying is very hard to get in Canada and are very expensive.
I know it's a hard time for everyone but please consider giving a little. Any amount helps.
Hang in there, Bernie
God Bless Bernie!!
Wonderful guy who makes great cues!
Thinking of you, Bernie
You hang in there my friend!
RJ
Pulling for you Bernie! 💙🙏🏽
Sending love ❤️
Let’s go BigStick!
Get well big stick!
Thinking of you Bernie!
