Rich’s Hip Replacement

My husband Rich starting having right leg pain in June of this year. Initially believing it to be related to his prior disk issue in his back, he sought out neurosurgery. After reviewing the MRI of his back, the surgeon sent him for epidurals to relieve the pain. After the epidural was unsuccessful in treating his pain, he went to the Hospital ER. Imaging showed he has avascular osteonecrosis of his right femoral head and a subsequent fracture of the femoral head. He is requiring a total hip replacement. He is a nurse and has been unable to work. We are unsure of when he will be able to return to full function and return to work following surgery. We will be required to pay his deductible of $1,500 prior to surgery on January 21st. We are unsure of the total surgery cost, but our individual out of pocket maximum is $6,500. Any money raised over the amount of surgery will go towards daily cost of living to help with his loss of income during this time.You prayers and any help you are able to offer are greatly appreciated.