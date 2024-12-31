Supporting Sara Marie Caldwell

Hello Friends!

I am here to help my friend Sara Caldwell. She is needing major knee surgery on her left knee. Unfortunately, her medical insurance will not cover the full amount. She is needing $35,000 to cover the difference.

When Sara was in her twenties, she was involved in a serious vehicle accident with a semi truck. She needed several major surgeries and had a long road to recovery, with a punctured lung, several broken ribs and destroying her left knee. Sara was able to over come these obstacles in her life and recover. Well almost. Since the accident Sara has had to use a cane to get around. But let me tell you that has not stopped her one bit. Sara became a wonderful mother to a bright daughter who went on to get her nursing degree. She married the love of her life Michael Caldwell 20 years ago, who is a proud Police Officer over the last 25 years in the Bexar County area.

If you can find it in your heart to help my dear friend and her family please do so. There aren’t more deserving people that deserve generosity of others.



Proverbs 3:27 “ Do not withhold good from those to whom it is due, when it is in your power to act”

This holds true with the Caldwell’s, as I have seen them do right and good by our Lord, giving back to our community.

