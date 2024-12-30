Hello to the family and friends of Johnny and Beverly Wiebe.

This funding page has been set up by Doris and Bernice, two of Beverly’s sisters.

As you are all very aware of by now Johnny and Beverly and their family have been going through some very deep trials these past months.

In September Beverly traveled to Canada for a brother in law’s funeral. On her way back to Texas she requested that her I-94 be renewed at customs as that is what they had been instructed to do by CBP as well as immigration. Beverly was interrogated for hours, had her visa destroyed, and ultimately denied entry into the States for 3 years. Most of you know the sad story that has been their nightmare for the past 3 months since then.

They have been and will be continuing to face many extra expenses as they work through their immigration, from money lost through forced cancelled travel plans, lawyer bills, completely new visa process and paperwork for Johnny, Beverly and Jared, travel to the consulate in Toronto and many extra costs at their business while Beverly has not been able to be there, and even more now as Johnny is also away.

Johnny and Beverly have requested that this not be posted publicly on Facebook but rather be sent directly to family groups or friends.

Johnny and Beverly want to sincerely thank all those who have been fervently praying for them through out this time and thank you in advance for any financial support given.