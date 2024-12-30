Empower Your Students For Criminal Justice Abroad

Hello, my name is Johanna, and I’m a dedicated student at the University of North Georgia, where I’m pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice and POST certification. I’m also proud to serve as the President of my academy class, a role that allows me to lead and stand alongside of my peers as we work towards becoming the next generation of law enforcement professionals.

This fall, I will graduate with my Criminal Justice degree while also completing a rigorous four-year law enforcement academy. But I have an incredible opportunity to take my education even further—by studying abroad in the UK. I will immerse myself in specialized programs that focus on global law enforcement and investigative techniques. This experience will give me the chance to learn from top experts in the field, explore the history of criminal investigations, and even study the infamous "Jack the Ripper" case in the heart of London.

This study abroad opportunity will not only deepen my knowledge of criminal justice but also empower me to bring back invaluable insights to share with my community and peers. By broadening my understanding of global law enforcement practices, I can better serve as a future law enforcement officer and make a meaningful impact on those around me.

I’m reaching out for your support to help make this dream a reality. Your donations will go directly toward covering the costs of my study abroad trip, and every contribution—no matter the size—will play a critical role in shaping my future.

Thank you so much for considering supporting my journey. Your generosity will have a lasting impact on my education and my future career in law enforcement.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Johanna