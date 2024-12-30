People Helping People in Western North Carolina

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $505
Campaign funds will be received by April Krantz
This 5 minute video: https://rumble.com/v648b4d-people-helping-people.html
There is a beautiful story being written in Appalachia. People helping people. Folks started coming in from all corners of the globe, not to mention all the fine folks who jumped in their trucks with excavators in tow some many states away. The beloved mule teams to the volunteer canine rescues, and now recovery proving true grit. As this story of heartbreak and hope continues to evolve, we as Americans, as humans, should lend a hand to those losing hope. The media remains silent, the citizens suffer from the inadequate systems. You see, these Appalachians, they will rebuild and rebound.
Current needs: Building supplies. My plan is to buy gift cards to local small business hardware stores. Back up plan would be Lowes gift cards. Lowes, based in NC, has been kind to their own. Good does go around. All receipts will be available in my vlogs on rumble.
https://rumble.com/playlists/b17Ohywf4p0
Hope this helps on the rebuild.
I love you for having the courage and love to go
People care and help is coming. Stay strong.
Just to get you started, will send more as I can
