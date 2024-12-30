People Helping People in Western North Carolina

This 5 minute video: https://rumble.com/v648b4d-people-helping-people.html

There is a beautiful story being written in Appalachia. People helping people. Folks started coming in from all corners of the globe, not to mention all the fine folks who jumped in their trucks with excavators in tow some many states away. The beloved mule teams to the volunteer canine rescues, and now recovery proving true grit. As this story of heartbreak and hope continues to evolve, we as Americans, as humans, should lend a hand to those losing hope. The media remains silent, the citizens suffer from the inadequate systems. You see, these Appalachians, they will rebuild and rebound.

Current needs: Building supplies. My plan is to buy gift cards to local small business hardware stores. Back up plan would be Lowes gift cards. Lowes, based in NC, has been kind to their own. Good does go around. All receipts will be available in my vlogs on rumble.

https://rumble.com/playlists/b17Ohywf4p0



