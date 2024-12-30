Campaign Image

People Helping People in Western North Carolina

This 5 minute video:  https://rumble.com/v648b4d-people-helping-people.html

There is a beautiful story being written in Appalachia.  People helping people.  Folks started coming in from all corners of the globe, not to mention all the fine folks who jumped in their trucks with excavators in tow some many states away. The beloved mule teams to the volunteer canine rescues, and now recovery proving true grit.  As this story of heartbreak and hope continues to evolve, we as Americans, as humans, should lend a hand to those losing hope.  The media remains silent, the citizens suffer from the inadequate systems.  You see, these Appalachians, they will rebuild and rebound.   

Current needs:  Building supplies.  My plan is to buy gift cards to local small business hardware stores.  Back up plan would be Lowes gift cards.  Lowes, based in NC, has been kind to their own.  Good does go around.  All receipts will be available in my vlogs on rumble.  

https://rumble.com/playlists/b17Ohywf4p0


Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
9 days ago

Diana V
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Hope this helps on the rebuild.

Carol Morris
$ 20.00 USD
15 days ago

I love you for having the courage and love to go

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
15 days ago

Janet Denaro
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

People care and help is coming. Stay strong.

Sabrina Reasor
$ 25.00 USD
15 days ago

Just to get you started, will send more as I can

