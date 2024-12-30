A little help for a mom in need

Raised:
USD $400
Campaign funds will be received by Lillian Collins
Hey, so I’m making this because a few people said that I should. I really hate asking for help, so even just saying a prayer for me is appreciated! I am currently pregnant with baby #6 and my doctor put me on bedrest. I would have had income to support me during this time, but my insurance company through my job denied my claim. I don’t know why, because my doctor filled out every form and everything they were supposed to. I even requested that my medical records be faxed to the insurance company and they said that still wasn’t enough. So, it’s been two months now that I have gone without a paycheck. My baby is due the beginning of February, and like I said previously I have 5 other children at home. I don’t want to sound like I’m begging for help, so if you see this and you can just say a little prayer for me that means the world to me. Thank you ❤️
Whatever your situation, I hope this blesses you and your family. Peace in Christ :) “But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, and all these things will be added to you. So do not worry about tomorrow; for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.” (Matthew 6:33-34)
praying for you!
Prayers for a successful pregnancy and a healthy family. God is good 😊
Saw your X post. Hope this helps.
The Lord is good, and the Lord is near. He supplies all our needs as He deems best. Continue to hope in God and look to Him.
I am praying for you. God bless.
