A little help for a mom in need

Hey, so I’m making this because a few people said that I should. I really hate asking for help, so even just saying a prayer for me is appreciated! I am currently pregnant with baby #6 and my doctor put me on bedrest. I would have had income to support me during this time, but my insurance company through my job denied my claim. I don’t know why, because my doctor filled out every form and everything they were supposed to. I even requested that my medical records be faxed to the insurance company and they said that still wasn’t enough. So, it’s been two months now that I have gone without a paycheck. My baby is due the beginning of February, and like I said previously I have 5 other children at home. I don’t want to sound like I’m begging for help, so if you see this and you can just say a little prayer for me that means the world to me. Thank you ❤️