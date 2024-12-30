Joseph's Disability Familial Support

Hi all,

I've unfortunately had two re-flares of my condition in the past three months, plus a loss of employment and unemployment rejected. We've been living off what were our house savings for the last three months and begun the process for getting disability. Of course that takes time and as I have a family to feed, I decided to reach out for help again. We're asking for assistance with monthly living and medical expenses till we get the disability approval. Also asking for prayer that the process goes smoothly, working with an advocate to maximize the odds it gets approved on the first go-round.

Health-wise I'm quite crippled, with the silver-lining that my autoimmune condition is well beyond the severity to qualify for disability by a factor of 5x. The goal isn't to be a ward of the state but to get it into remission, though given the much slower rate of healing with two major setbacks compared to my last experience in my early twenties, I've accepted the recovery road will be long. Disability will give me the time to focus on complete remission till I can support and care for my family again.

I know times are tough, if you don't have the bandwidth please give prayer for healing and that the disability application will be processed quickly and approved, prayer matters more than anything in getting bureaucracy to move. I don't expect all our expenses to be covered either. I'm grateful for the generosity many have shown us already, even a small monthly gift helps keep food on the table, doctor bills paid, the lights on and roof over our heads. And I'm grateful for any assistance people give during this time. The end goal is to be a functional man, husband and father again.

Thank you!