Support for Mission Trip to Mexico

Greetings,

As some of you may know, for the past several months, I have been attending a Christian discipleship program at a ranch in western Pennsylvania. The days are long, running from 5:30 am to 7:00 pm with classes in the morning and work projects in the afternoon. In the brief span I’ve been there, I’ve already learned so much, both practically and spiritually. The Lord has graciously provided me with godly brothers and mentors who have encouraged and convicted me as I strive to submit my entire life to the Lord. He has also given me opportunities to serve others who come stay at the ranch for retreats and camps. This spring break, I have the opportunity to go on a two-week mission trip to the Pima Indian Village of Babicora in Mexico. It is run by the ranch in collaboration with Tarahumara Ministries, who have been leading these trips for over 20 years. The main goals of this trip are to finish building a guest house and to drill a well, but most importantly, to share the Gospel with the children of Babicora by hosting day camps. The entire trip costs around $1400, and I would greatly appreciate any financial support, small or great. Thank you so much!

All for God’s glory,

Judson Kim