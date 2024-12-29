Evangelistic Adventure

“In the same way, the Lord has commanded that those who preach the gospel should receive their living from the gospel.” 1 Corinthians 9:14

Our ministry looks to reimagine the way the world looks at adventure. Each step we take is more significant than we know. We stand on the perfect word of God. Paul often marveled at God's beauty and creation as he spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He took on the great commission and stayed present in the Holy Spirit. Likewise, we will preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and remind the world and ourselves how beautiful God truly is. Partner financially with Reimagine Adventure to help us spread the GOOD NEWS and glorify our 1 true king, Jesus Christ!



