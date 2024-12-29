Getting The Millers A Car

My name is Sherry, and I'm setting up this campaign up on behalf of my brother Allan and my sister-in-law Carla. Like a lot of people, the economy has affected them in many ways. Carla is only able to work part time due to disability, while Allan lost his job of 28 years after a heart attack in January 2024. He is also in desperate need of a double knee replacement but can't because of the loss of insurance.

The car they had previously been driving suffered a blown engine, causing Carla to rely on expensive Uber rides to and from work. Although they don't travel far (just to church, her job, and doctors appointments), our hope is to provide them with a reliable vehicle to alleviate the major stress of travel.

We would be forever grateful if you can find it in your heart to donate.