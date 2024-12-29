Campaign Image

Join Chrissy's Fight Against Breast Cancer

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $10,890

Campaign created by Michelle Lupo

Campaign funds will be received by Christine Emerson

Join us in Supporting Chrissy’s Health Journey

Chrissy is a loving mother of four, with a heart full of kindness and a spirit that inspires everyone around her. Recently, she received the difficult news that she has been diagnosed with Stage 2, Triple Negative Invasive Ductal Carcinoma, just before the holidays. As you can imagine, this has been an incredibly challenging time for Chrissy and her family. Without hesitation, Chrissy began her treatment and is now facing the fight of her life against breast cancer. As she focuses on her health and recovery, the last thing Chrissy should have to worry about is the financial burden of medical expenses, treatment costs, and related expenses. Your generous support will help lift these burdens, allowing her to concentrate on what truly matters: healing and growing stronger each day. Chrissy is also unable to run her business, Revel Balloon Co., which she worked tirelessly to build just last year. Her determination and success in both her personal life and business are a true reflection of her strength and character. We are reaching out to Chrissy’s community of family, friends, and kind-hearted individuals to come together and support her during this difficult time. Chrissy has always been the first to lend a helping hand—whether donating her time, organizing fundraising events, or providing balloon displays for local non-profits and schools. Now, it’s our turn to show Chrissy the same love and generosity she’s shared with so many. Your donations will help ease the financial strain so Chrissy can focus on what matters most: her health and spending precious time with her loved ones. Every contribution, no matter the size, makes a meaningful difference. If you are unable to donate financially, your prayers, words of encouragement, and sharing of this campaign will be deeply appreciated. Let’s come together and show Chrissy she is not alone in this fight. Thank you for your love and support.

Recent Donations
Gloria Senn
$ 25.00 USD
9 hours ago

Sending you so much love and prayers.

Laurine
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Dianne Powers
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Samantha Moniz
$ 25.00 USD
3 days ago

Love and prayers, you got this.

McHugh Family
$ 200.00 USD
4 days ago

Sending you all our love Chrissy! You got this!!

The Zani Family
$ 20.00 USD
4 days ago

Julie Gigous Sherman
$ 40.00 USD
4 days ago

Fight hard Chrissy - you’ve got this girl!

Barbara and Harold emerso
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Keeping you in our prayers

Melissa Sousa
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

Sending Prayers

Carleen Rizzo
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Lia and Jay Gomes
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

You got this Chrissy!

Sandra Barreira
$ 25.00 USD
5 days ago

Stay Strong Chrissy You Got This ! Much love Barreira Family ! 0

Kimmy Lupo
$ 25.00 USD
5 days ago

Justin and Victoria Sousa
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

Stay Strong You Got This ! Much love Sousa Family !

Pierce Family
$ 200.00 USD
6 days ago

We love you Chrissy. You got this. Always know we are just a phone call away if you need anything xo

Mike and Heather
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

You got this!!

Lauren Dulkis
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Cheri Graham
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

You got this ❤️

Ketsy and KC
$ 200.00 USD
6 days ago

Angela Silva
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Thinking of you. You got this!

