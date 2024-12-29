Gifting a New Start For Grandma Who Gave it All

Almost on the street, again, (at 62)... As a child, I was not raised in a Christian home, I had a very angry, militant, severe father who kicked me out of the house when I was just 16 years old after many years of living in fear, dread and abuse. Talk about going through the school of hard knocks, living on the street in a world of sex, drugs and rock and roll. I've worn just about every kind of shoes you can imagine, and by all rights, I should be a crackhead on the side of the road somewhere.

But... I can stand here today and declare, without a doubt, that there is no earthly reason why I turned out the way I did. I was just 23 when, by the grace of God... Jesus saved me from the wretched life I was trapped in, and totally transformed my life, even giving me a wonderful miracle. The miracle of peace which I'd never known before, forgiveness, compassion and mercy towards my father whom I had disowned. In the blink of an eye, it was gone, as though the resentment and the pain, the anger, the hatred and bitterness had never existed. I was free. Free to love myself, and my dad.

The foundation that was laid in my early years played a big part of how things developed in my lifetime. Without any formal education and dropping out of High School, entering and succeeding in the workplace was difficult. Married 1 time to an unfaithful, abusive (ex) husband and raising 2 daughters on my own with no help from family with a crippling diagnosis of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (which very little was known about many years ago), played a significant role in our lives and how our future developed.

Try as I may... climbing the "ladder of success" just wasn't meant for me. The sad thing is that... all along, what I wanted most was to be married again and to be a keeper of the home (as prescribed in God's word), to have a husband to care for and to raise my children in a godly environment. Something I'm actually really good at, I'm an amazing cook, I like keeping a nice clean home and I'm creative, and I love my family. But, it hasn't worked out that way.

My daughters grown, back in 2016 my sister had a serious spinal injury and I moved to Idaho to help her. Four years later, my one daughter with 4 children back in Florida who'd always been a homemaker ended up in a lot of trouble with a bad guy. At that point, I got my CDL Class A license, and started driving a semi truck over the road. They needed help in every way imaginable, an attorney, a home, utilities, a phone, a vehicle, car insurance, you name it. I was supporting two households IN THEIR ENTIRETY for a very long time. I went Non-Stop for 4 years , and I almost never went home, I couldn't. The idea was to consolidate and move back to Florida, but I was stretched so thin it was very difficult and took a lot longer to get out of Idaho than I anticipated.

I finally made it in July of 2022. Since then, my daughter and grandchildren moved out a few months ago, and then... it occurred to me one day recently... oh my goodness, I'm 62 years old! It seems like all those years beforehand, just... evaporated in a whisp of time. Gone.

Throughout my lifetime, I've done everything I could to give what I had to help my family, my two daughters, my grandchildren, my sister, other people, and not to mention every critter that's crossed my path , such as numerous birds in Florida which found their way to the Suncoast Seabird Sanctuary , a baby squirrel, a fruit bat, a baby mole, lots of turtles, lizards, ladybugs, caterpillars, snakes, bunny rabbits and cats and dogs. You name it, if it needed help I was ready, willing and able. And still, to this day.

So, here I sit now... pretty much alone, and with no way to help myself. I have no retirement saved, I have no home of my own, and a 20-year-old car that's falling apart by the minute with the transmission going out now.

I lost my job back in September because my car kept breaking down, and now that I'm 62 years old I'm finding that yes indeed, it is difficult getting a job at my age. What's especially frustrating is that I am in good health and I'm very versatile, if somebody will just give me a chance I can do a great job at lots of different things! I can even still drive a semi truck, but I need to be home every day now.

My first request, is that you would please pray for me. I don't think it's too late in life to be married again, if I could find a good, godly man, that would be my dream come true. I also need a job that pays well enough to support me and my rescues, my cats and 2 dogs that I rescued off the streets of Montana. To top it off, my left elbow is currently out of whack so that's limiting my job opportunities. Generally I'm very physically active and in relatively good health.

I'm on the verge of being evicted and ending up on the street like I did so many years ago, and I desperately need help. Can you find it in your heart to help me keep a roof over my head until I can find a decent job which will provide for me and my fur family?

Without a doubt, I know that God is faithful and he will provide somehow. God bless you all and thank you for your prayers and for helping an old(er) lady who gave everything she had in the service of others. And a special thanks to Scott who offered me a helping hand by encouraging me to create this platform and reach out during this challenging time, to share it with his audience.

1-7-25 - THANK YOU... with all my heart, to those who have given so far. Words can't express how very grateful I am, and the hope you've given me.

UPDATE: Today is Tuesday 1-7-25. I thought I had a very good job lined up driving a semi out of Gainesville, home most nights and making a very good wage. It turned out the owner exaggerated on every point and had very unsafe, dilapatated equipment. I then managed to get a local job as a street sweeper / porter position, and during training yesterday discovered 2 out of 3 trucks are in the shop. I'm looking for another job again... Please keep praying. Thank you, and God bless you all.