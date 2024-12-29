Hossein’s Legacy: Support for Orphans"

Raised:
CAD $3,430
Campaign funds will be received by Hamed Ashtari
Hossein was a strong, generous, and deeply caring man who always believed in doing right by others. While he wasn’t one to seek attention for his good deeds, he quietly made an impact on the lives of those around him. One of his most cherished values was helping those who couldn’t help themselves, especially children facing challenges beyond their control.
In his honor, our family has chosen to support a cause that reflects his enduring commitment to making a difference: aiding an orphanage in Iran that provides essential care to newborns and young children. This campaign is a way to channel Hossein’s sense of duty and compassion into action.
Your contributions will help ensure that these children receive the necessities they need to survive and thrive—food, shelter, medical care, and education. Hossein was the type of man who believed in taking responsibility and lifting others up, and this effort aims to carry that legacy forward in a meaningful way.
By supporting this cause, you’re not only remembering a man who lived with integrity and heart but also helping to create lasting change for children who deserve a chance at a better future. Join us in honoring Hossein by making a real difference in his name.
Thank you for standing with us and for keeping Hossein’s memory alive through your generosity.
Here’s an improved version: We are truly heartbroken to hear of your loss. Please accept our deepest condolences. Sending your family an abundance of love, strength, and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. May his memory be a blessing and his legacy live on forever.
Our Condolences to the whole family. This is truly heartbreaking:(
His legacy and kindness will last for ever
We bear witness to your immense loss Leesh, Mary, Tina and Sanaz. May God bless you as you navigate your grief - may you remember him well. We love you.
Pray for this soul.
God bless his soul
Honoring Hossein jan‘s memory through this beautiful initiative is a testament to the profound impact he had on the lives around him. His spirit will continue to be a source of inspiration and strength. We hold you all in our thoughts and prayers.
Through this noble cause, Hossein jan’s legacy becomes a source of hope and connection for so many. His memory will forever guide and uplift those who were blessed to know him. Sending you all love and prayers for healing.
Condolences
Hossein jan’s life continues to inspire through the love and unity this cause represents. His light will never dim, as it lives on in the hearts of those who knew him. May this effort bring peace and strength to your family.
It is a privilege to support this beautiful effort to honor Hossein jan’s memory. His presence touched so many lives, and his legacy will continue to shine through the love and strength of those who cherish him. May this cause bring comfort and serve as a lasting tribute to the remarkable person he was. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
A great soul serves everyone all the time. A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again.
It is truly an honor to stand with your family and contribute to keeping Hossein's memory alive. His spirit and the impact he had on those around him will always be cherished. We are grateful to be part of a community that continues to celebrate his life and legacy.
Our condolences to you and all of your family, we pray that god will give all your family enough strength to go through this difficult time,
