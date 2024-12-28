Help Kristina Isabella and Jaylynn

In a tragic event in August, 2024 Kristina's brother (and Isabella's father) took the life of Kristina's mom, (and Isabella's grandmother.) This action caused not only the loss of a mother/grandmother, but also the loss of Isabella's daddy as he is now incarcerated- possibly for life! Both Isabella and one of Kristina's daughters (jaylynn 16) were witness to this tragic event. Their grandma essentially died in Jaylynn's arms! Isabella (10) is now cutting and self-harming, and need treatment and therapy! Kristina now is the caregiver to Isabella, as her dad is now awaiting trial. Please PRAY for this family and be generous as Kristina is now caring for 6 children!!!

She works 40 hours a week, has the sweetest of spirits, but needs additional resources as a result of this horrific event!!!