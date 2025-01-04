Supporting the Hejnicki Family

The Hejnicki family has been hit with unexpected expenses and a medical emergency for Tim. Tim has sepsis, flu, pneumonia, and an enlarged spleen. His oxygen plummeted overnight and he will be staying many more days in the PCU. Let’s gather around and lift them in prayer and rally together to support them through this trying time. Tim has no PTO, or sick days, he’s already been out of work for 10 days. Let’s make our love easy see. “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” - Philippians 4:13 Thank you for your support.