Supporting the Hejnicki Family

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $7,171
Campaign funds will be received by Kristine Hejnicki
The Hejnicki family has been hit with unexpected expenses and a medical emergency for Tim. Tim has sepsis, flu, pneumonia, and an enlarged spleen. His oxygen plummeted overnight and he will be staying many more days in the PCU. Let’s gather around and lift them in prayer and rally together to support them through this trying time. Tim has no PTO, or sick days, he’s already been out of work for 10 days. Let’s make our love easy see. “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” - Philippians 4:13 Thank you for your support.
Praying for you guys!
We are both praying for you. Claiming complete healing in the name of Jesus.
Love and Many Prayers for a full recovery and Strength for Everyone!
Praying for rapid recovery and coverage of financial burdens resulting from your illness.
Prayers for Tim and family.
Praying for you all!
Praying for all of you. Keep strong in faith in our Lord.
Get well soon! Miss you guys!
Get well soon Tim! We are praying for your complete recovery.
Ypu are dearly loved and held in the palm of His hand.
Love you guys! We are praying!!
Praying for you guys!!
January 8th, 2025
First of all thank you everyone reaching out, bringing meals, and helping monetary and physically around our house.
We are so overwhelmed by the favor God has shown us during this difficult time with Tim’s health.
Tim had his appointment on Monday. He has labs pending and we are eagerly awaiting the results. These will tell of his next steps.
He has a referral in for Rheumatology and we are hoping to have an appointment soon.
His spleen is still enlarged they are doing another ultrasound on 1/22, praying it goes down as he gets better each day.
He is still fever free and able to sit up a little longer each day. He is still very winded with exertion. (We’re talking couch to restroom, no stairs).
He has NOT been able to work still. He logs in but just can’t sit up long or even stay awake. He sleeps most of the day still. (Don’t be offended if he’s not answering calls or texts yet; he’s probably asleep.)
Praying for his shortness of breath to go away! And that he gets some energy back.
January 4th, 2025
January 3rd, 2025
Tim Hejnicki update 01/03: Tim has been fever free for 2 days! He is glad to be home & finally has an appetite! The family wants to continue to thank everybody for all the continued prayers and support during this challenging time.
December 31st, 2024
12/31 UPDATE: Prayer Warriors, please gather to pray and pray hard for Tim. Kristine asked me to share this update this morning. “Tim’s back on oxygen. He dropped to 89 on the oximeter. He has many labs that were drawn at 5 am. Praying they stabilize, his liver test showed negative results, praying that it’s not failing.” 🙏🙏🙏
December 30th, 2024
Tim has now also been diagnosed with EBV, which they are repeating a 48 hour test. This will hopefully allow the medical team to treat the enlarged spleen properly.
Listeria test is still out at the specialty lab to determine if there is growth and which/ if any bacteria is grown.
Cardiologist will be in today to update us on the heart issues.
Pulmonologist said aside from pneumonia the lungs are okay. It’s definitely a heart issue.
