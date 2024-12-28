Supporting the Newcomb Family with Funeral Costs

Conner was born in Oakland, MD to his Mom, Kelly Avona, and Father, Matthew Newcomb. Conner was a middle child, with an Older brother, Tristan Newcomb, and a younger Brother, Ethan Newcomb. He spent his early years in the mountains of Western Maryland while attending schools in Garrett County's Southern District. Along with his mom, dad, and brother, Ethan, Conner moved to Shanghai, China, where he attended High School. After several years overseas, they moved back to the United States, eventually calling the Prescott, AZ region home. Conner was a very bright and intelligent young man, who was exceptionally good with kids. He recently got his IT A+ and cyber security certifications and was ready for a long career in information technology. Conner was an amazing son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. He cared about his family and friends deeply. He put his heart and soul into everything he did and the proof was evident in his accomplishments. Conner had a quick wit and sharp mind. We are all very proud of the man he became.

We lost Conner on December 26th, unexpectedly. Our family is devastated and as expected, are having a hard time processing our loss. It's hard to imagine a world without him in it. Joshua 1:9 says "Do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go". We can all find some peace knowing that Conner is with the Lord now and he will live eternally in the beauty that is Heaven. We will celebrate his life and live on for him, as he would want all of us to do.

On top of this incredibly difficult time, we are facing a large financial burden with the funeral and after life expenses. If anyone is able to help, our family would appreciate it so much. Any amount is fine and no donation is too small. All donations will go towards after life expenses that are incurred.