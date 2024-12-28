Supporting Christa Ingram’s medical care

My name is Christa Eubanks Ingram and I am a survivor of domestic violence. As most of you know I was attacked December 22,2023. In the attack I suffered a shattered right humerus, head trauma and a fractured in my upper jaw.

I had surgery the following day and the doctor put a rod down my arm that was placed incorrectly. On December 3,2024 I had the rod removed. I was supposed to get a plate on both sides of my humerus but when they removed the rod and bone grafts. they discovered I had infection in my bone and tissue when they removed the rod so they were unable to complete

Unknown to me and the hospital Amazon canceled my health insurance November 30,2024 without notification. I stayed 3 nights in the hospital and had no insurance where I had MRI and CAT scans.

I followed up with my surgeon December 18th and he recommended I get a PICC line put in for antibiotics but with no insurance I am unable to pay for it. He also told me that because of the rod being in my arm incorrectly for a year that I will have to have a shoulder replacement once the infection is gone. They pulled and tried to stretched my arm for range of motion but it would not budge so I have no choice but to have the whole shoulder replaced. With my upper jaw fracture I will lose all of my upper teeth if I don’t have implants or bridge work done. My front teeth are loose and really unstable.

I am a cosmetologist and in transportation management at Amazon where I I to drive 53 ft trailers around but with this injury I have not been able to work in a year and it’s going to be another year or longer before I will be able to go back to work but I will not be able to do the jobs I am licensed to do. I have worked 2 jobs since I’ve been a single mother for the past 7 years and my ability to work has been senselessly taken away from me.

I have paid out almost 30k in medical care since I was attacked and I have depleted all of my money to survive and I have bills piling up daily. The person who hurt me keeps getting his court date put off each time he has to appear and that means I don’t get my restitution he owes me. The court system is so messed up when it comes to victim right.

I’m making this donation campaign because I have had several reach out to me trying to help me and my children. I am overwhelmed by the people who really care about my health and our wellbeing. This all means more to us than you will ever know.





Thank you all and God Bless ❤️