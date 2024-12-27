Support for The Hoffman Family

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $1,793
We are raising money for George Hoffman and his family because he is sick and unable to work. He has multiple medical issues that have plagued him since June. He has a collapsed lung, severe stomach pain and has multiple auto immune challenges. Please show him some love and support while he gets back on his feet. He is a good man and needs our help now so he can concentrate on his health and getting better God Bless!
Praying for a speedy recovery, Feel better soon!
Sharing the love of Jesus Christ and paying it forward to people who need what has been so generously shared with me. Get well, Brother. You are prayed for and your family is in our hearts.
Best wishes for speedy recovery!
I have known George for years and he is One awesome guy. I am honored to be his friend and he needs to recover to get back to the DJ scene. prayers from the DJ gods
Get well soon, George.
Get well soon buddy.
Praying for a speedy recovery
Get well soon George.
George, I am praying to the Lord to heal you. God Bless you and your family.
Get well soon, George. In my prayers.
Let’s get this guy healthy so he can get back to work
Feel better soon George
George, wishing you a full and speedy recovery! if you get jammed up on covering your jobs during your recovery, don’t hesitate to reach out
Hi George We want you to know that you are a special person to both of us. 14 years ago, on 1.1.11 you married us. wow. We are praying for your b full recovery Love you George
