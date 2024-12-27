Campaign Image
Support for The Hoffman Family

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $1,793

Campaign created by John Mutphy

Campaign funds will be received by George Hoffman

We are raising money for George Hoffman and his family because he is sick and unable to work. He has multiple medical issues that have plagued him since June. He has a collapsed lung, severe stomach pain and has multiple auto immune challenges. Please show him some love and support while he gets back on his feet. He is a good man and needs our help now so he can concentrate on his health and getting better God Bless!

Recent Donations
Mary Gentilella
$ 25.00 USD
3 days ago

Praying for a speedy recovery, Feel better soon!

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
11 days ago

Sharing the love of Jesus Christ and paying it forward to people who need what has been so generously shared with me. Get well, Brother. You are prayed for and your family is in our hearts.

Arianne
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 18.00 USD
11 days ago

Best wishes for speedy recovery!

DJ Adam
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

I have known George for years and he is One awesome guy. I am honored to be his friend and he needs to recover to get back to the DJ scene. prayers from the DJ gods

Michael Byrnr
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Mike Corso
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Get well soon, George.

Steve Sabeh
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Get well soon buddy.

Mike Walter
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
16 days ago

David Bushay
$ 25.00 USD
16 days ago

Praying for a speedy recovery

Edward Abraham
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

Get well soon George.

Lou Nader
$ 25.00 USD
16 days ago

George, I am praying to the Lord to heal you. God Bless you and your family.

Jim Bello
$ 25.00 USD
16 days ago

Shannon Bradley
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

Get well soon, George. In my prayers.

Rita Lamar
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

Let’s get this guy healthy so he can get back to work

Steve Roman
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

Bob albrecht
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

Feel better soon George

Gregg Hollmann
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

George, wishing you a full and speedy recovery! if you get jammed up on covering your jobs during your recovery, don’t hesitate to reach out

John and Lisa Murphy
$ 500.00 USD
17 days ago

Hi George We want you to know that you are a special person to both of us. 14 years ago, on 1.1.11 you married us. wow. We are praying for your b full recovery Love you George

