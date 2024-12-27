New Parents in Need of Prenatal Care

Lydia and her husband Jeremy are expecting their first child in early 2025. While they are overjoyed to be having a baby, the prenatal costs have been more than they had anticipated. Between monthly appointments, blood work, and ultrasounds, this young couple is struggling to keep up with the costs while making ends meet. If they could raise enough money to get caught up on their payment plan, it would give them some breathing room while they wait for the baby to arrive. If you are able, please consider blessing this young family in their time of need. Thank you!