New Parents in Need of Prenatal Care

Lydia and her husband Jeremy are expecting their first child in early 2025. While they are overjoyed to be having a baby, the prenatal costs have been more than they had anticipated. Between monthly appointments, blood work, and ultrasounds, this young couple is struggling to keep up with the costs while making ends meet. If they could raise enough money to get caught up on their payment plan, it would give them some breathing room while they wait for the baby to arrive. If you are able, please consider blessing this young family in their time of need. Thank you!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
18 hours ago

Praying for you and your little one.

Chris
$ 25.00 USD
19 hours ago

Praying for your family

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
19 hours ago

May God bless you and your precious baby! Sending prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

May God bless you with your new child.

Izzy
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

Good luck! My baby is due in March! I understand the struggle!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
18 days ago

