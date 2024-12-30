Donate to Help the Watson’s Medical Bills

Sickness stinks.

In November 2022, at just 2 months old, Everett Watson was hospitalized for 21 days with 19 of those on oxygen and 13 intubated while battling RSV and septic pneumonia.

In April 2024, Everett headed back to the hospital for his second stay for difficulty breathing. After 5 days at the Wichita Falls hospital, he was sent to Dallas Children’s ICU for more specialized care.

In November 2024, just two weeks after welcoming his baby sister, Everett was sent to Cook Children’s Hospital where he spent 5 days in ICU. Thankfully, he was able to make it home in time to spend Thanksgiving with his family.

On Christmas Eve, Everett was taken back to the ER, where he was briefly intubated and sent back to Cook Children’s ICU. He is still there battling RSV and pneumonia. Praise the Lord, he has worked his way out of ICU, but is still requiring assistance with his breathing. We are praying he heals soon so he can be reunited with his whole family again.

The Watson’s need our help and continued prayers. Please consider walking alongside them as they navigate the emotional, physical, and financial stress of prolonged illness. There have been many costs incurred with the multiple hospital transfers and the food and gas required for staying at the hospital for days or weeks at a time. Not to mention the additional financial strain of Cole having to be off work to care for his family during this time.

Your financial support and continued prayers are greatly appreciated during this challenging season.