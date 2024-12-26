Supporting Ryan San Luis medical costs

As you may know, my brother-in-law (Ryan) was admitted to Manila Doctors' Hospital in early December, with a case of severe pneumonia. When his sister found him in his apartment, he was hours away from certain death. She drove him to the hospital and triage immediately started working on saving Ryan's life and over the course of several days of tests and treatments (oxygen, etc.) in the Intensive Care Unit, Ryan was saved by Dr. Eugene Cu and all the staff that helped out (https://www.maniladoctors.com.ph/our-services/doctors-directory/eugenio-cu) in keeping Ryan alive.

Ryan has been recovering well at home for the last several weeks and was able to spend another Christmas with his sister and mother in Makati. He has had some great home cooking from a family friend (Michelle) who also nursed him back to good health at home and we are very grateful for her. With all the medicines and ICU costs, the family was not able to cover a large part of the expenses which were about $17K USD$25K CAD.

We know that this time of year can be hard with Christmas and holidays expenses and just the overall cost of living everywhere. However, our families will be forever grateful for any amount that you can spare in this "family and friends" fundraising campaign, which we will keep open for a few months.

Sincerely,





The San Luis-Crawford families



