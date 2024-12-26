Campaign Image

Help send Sarah To Songlab

Goal:

 USD $650

Raised:

 USD $700

Campaign created by Sarah Morales

Campaign funds will be received by Sarah Morales

For as long as I can remember, songwriting has been a part of my life—it’s how I process, pray, and connect with God. Over the years, I’ve been blessed to lead worship and pour my heart into creating songs that glorify Him.

i’ve had many words since I was 11 years old about songwriting and more recently words about leading groups of songwriters. As I am in a transition, season what better was to launch myself into more songwriting and stewardship of those words and dreams  then learning from those who already growing songwriting communities.

As  God is leading me into a new season. It’s a time of growth and stepping out in faith as I lean into this calling to write and lead more intentionally. To help me take this next step, I I’m joining a  SongLab writing school, a led by Meredith Mauldin . SongLab equips songwriters and worship leaders like me to deepen their craft and create music that serves the Church and reaches hearts for His Kingdom.

Would you  prayerfully consider joining me on this journey—whether that’s through your prayers, encouragement, or financial partnership.


If you’d like to support me, you can give here or reach out to me directly for more details. Your belief in me and in what God is doing means so much, and I’m so grateful for any way you feel led to be a part of this.


Thank you for walking with me into this new season. I’m excited to see what God will do!


With love and gratitude,

Sarah

Recent Donations
Show:
Yerling
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

So excited for what is ahead for you!

Miriam Crenshaw
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Miriam Crenshaw
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Pat and Peggy
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Sarah, We love you and Alex!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
18 days ago

I’m excited to fellowship and write together!

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
18 days ago

Have fun! 🤩

Jeff and Mercy
$ 200.00 USD
18 days ago

Praying for you and cheering you on in this adventure! We love you!

