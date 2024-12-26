Help send Sarah To Songlab

For as long as I can remember, songwriting has been a part of my life—it’s how I process, pray, and connect with God. Over the years, I’ve been blessed to lead worship and pour my heart into creating songs that glorify Him.

i’ve had many words since I was 11 years old about songwriting and more recently words about leading groups of songwriters. As I am in a transition, season what better was to launch myself into more songwriting and stewardship of those words and dreams then learning from those who already growing songwriting communities.

As God is leading me into a new season. It’s a time of growth and stepping out in faith as I lean into this calling to write and lead more intentionally. To help me take this next step, I I’m joining a SongLab writing school, a led by Meredith Mauldin . SongLab equips songwriters and worship leaders like me to deepen their craft and create music that serves the Church and reaches hearts for His Kingdom.

Would you prayerfully consider joining me on this journey—whether that’s through your prayers, encouragement, or financial partnership.





If you’d like to support me, you can give here or reach out to me directly for more details. Your belief in me and in what God is doing means so much, and I’m so grateful for any way you feel led to be a part of this.





Thank you for walking with me into this new season. I’m excited to see what God will do!





With love and gratitude,

Sarah