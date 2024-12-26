Support Deanna and Her Fight Against ALS

In January 2024, Deanna, age 43 and a devoted mother of four, received the devastating diagnosis of ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

ALS is a neurodegenerative disease with a life expectancy of just 2-5 years after symptoms begin. It is 100% fatal. This cruel disease affects mobility, speech, the ability to eat and swallow, and eventually, the ability to breathe. Deanna’s diagnosis is particularly rare as it targeted the respiratory system first. Her doctors warned her to expect a rapid progression.

Since Thanksgiving, Deanna’s condition has declined rapidly. Her symptoms have worsened, and she has already faced complications such as aspiration pneumonia. As we enter 2025, the family’s needs and expenses are shifting dramatically, with mounting medical and caregiving requirements that demand immediate support.



This journey has taken an immense toll on Deanna and her family. Shortly after her diagnosis, she could no longer maintain her business, leading to a total loss of her income. On top of that, ALS brings the need for resources, many of which are not covered by insurance. Thanks to past fundraising, the family was able to survive the financial strains of 2024.

However, the challenges ahead in 2025 are overwhelming, and they need your support more than ever.

Funds raised will help cover:

• Funeral and final expenses

• Support for the family during the first year after her passing

• In-home physical therapy and other that insurance will not cover

• Compensation for caregivers delayed by state red tape



You can make a difference. Help us provide Deanna and her family with the support they need during this incredibly difficult time. Every donation, no matter the size, brings relief and hope to a family facing unimaginable challenges.

Please donate today and share Deanna’s story to help us reach our goal. Together, we can ease this burden.







