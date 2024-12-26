Campaign Image

Supporting the Spencer Family

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $500

Campaign created by Tameca Spencer

Campaign funds will be received by Tameca Spencer

2024 has been a year to never forget. Our family has suffered multiple losses; jobs, our vehicles, our mental health, & our home. We are again in a position to lose our home. Finances have been so unpredictable & scarce. We just really need a break to get out of the hole we’re currently in to get caught up & back on our feet. We are all employed now & ready to take on 2025! 

The 1st $5114 will go to our apartments for back rent & eviction court fees. The remaining amount will go towards a new vehicle. We need these funds to reset & realign! Thank you so much for your consideration!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
19 days ago

Praying!

