Need help in covering rent while job hunting

I was laid off in late May of 2024 at a record pressing plant and immediately got set up with unemployment benefits. From that moment until this day, I have been job hunting and have not found work yet. I've either gotten an interview or two and they decided to go with someone else, or I simply get a "thanks but no thanks" email. I am stressed out and scared beyond anything I can think of, as rent will be due on the 3rd of January and I have no money to pay the rent, let alone money for bus fare, basic things like toilet paper or paper towels, spray cleaners, cat litter, etc. I'm embarrassed to ask this, but then again, I've swallowed my pride in emergency situations before. I'm asking for any and all assistance with covering next months rent (which is about $1250), and a little extra for bus fare and household necessities, so I can have those things covered and somewhat relax while job hunting. If anyone out there can help me with this and share this with others who can help, I would be eternally grateful. Thank you all and God bless.