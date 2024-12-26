Supporting the Kibler Family

Hello everyone,

First and foremost, thank you for taking time out of your day to read this. We are coming together to support the Kibler family as they go through remediating their home after mold exposure. For this family, mold has made their home unsafe, leaving them with no choice but to undergo expensive remediation.

Mold remediation involves identifying and removing mold from the home, followed by thorough cleaning and testing to locate and eliminate the source of the problem. This critical process not only ensures the safety of the family but also protects the integrity of their home. Without proper remediation, mold can quickly spread, causing further damage and increasing the financial and emotional burden.

Your contributions will help cover the cost of professional mold remediation, cleaning, and testing, giving this family the opportunity to return to a safe and healthy living environment. No donation is too small; every dollar makes a difference.

Let’s come together to support this family and provide them with the peace of mind that comes with a clean and healthy home. God bless you for your generosity!

“Carry one another’s burdens; in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ. ”‭‭Galatians‬ ‭6:2‬

“And don’t forget to do good and to share with those in need. These are the sacrifices that please God.” Hebrews 13:16