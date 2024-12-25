Campaign Image

Road Rhythms

Goal:

 USD $8,000

Raised:

 USD $8,000

Campaign created by james burelle

Campaign funds will be received by james burelle

Road Rhythms

This is for my studio/Bus tour campaign to musically bless the USA! Further details are soon to come... please check in with our community over on twitter Spaces for new and further updated information (@__An6eL__). We are on a bigger mission then you could ever imagine and it's to save the world. I'm not kidding folks. Please anything you can spare to donate to our cause will help me reach my mission and my dreams. Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. 

Anonymous Giver
$ 3780.00 USD
18 days ago

🎸🥁🎤🤘

Anonymous Giver
$ 2500.00 USD
18 days ago

Okay Sine $2,500 was the best I could do right now. Merry Christmas-Valerie

Anonymous Giver
$ 1700.00 USD
19 days ago

Only $$ to be withdrawn when entire campaign is funded 1 of 2

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
19 days ago

We are all here to save the world, with you too😇

