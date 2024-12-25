Road Rhythms

Goal:
USD $8,000
Raised:
USD $8,000
Campaign funds will be received by james burelle
This is for my studio/Bus tour campaign to musically bless the USA! Further details are soon to come... please check in with our community over on twitter Spaces for new and further updated information (@__An6eL__). We are on a bigger mission then you could ever imagine and it's to save the world. I'm not kidding folks. Please anything you can spare to donate to our cause will help me reach my mission and my dreams. Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart.
🎸🥁🎤🤘
Okay Sine $2,500 was the best I could do right now. Merry Christmas-Valerie
Only $$ to be withdrawn when entire campaign is funded 1 of 2
We are all here to save the world, with you too😇
