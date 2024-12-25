Campaign Image

Riley's Car Accident Troubles

Goal:

 USD $8,000

Raised:

 USD $3,020

Campaign created by Riley Davis

Campaign funds will be received by Riley Davis

The day before Thanksgiving, I lost my job at Buccees. Two weeks later on December 13th 2024, my car was totaled in an accident and insurance refused to cover the damages.

I was hospitalized that night but was discharged with only minor injuries, thank God. But I am now without an income, without a car, and still owe the bank payment on my outstanding car loan. 

With this fund, I'll be able to purchase a used car to support myself and my family while seeking employment to pay off the outstanding debt. 

The situation is difficult, but not impossible, with your generous assistance. Every little bit helps. God bless you and Merry Christmas. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

OGC Pittsburgh(soon)

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

-VV
$ 500.00 USD
18 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
19 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
19 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
19 days ago

Adam Boes
$ 50.00 USD
19 days ago

TradTards
$ 25.00 USD
20 days ago

God Bless

Bibbity Bobbity
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
20 days ago

GOD BLESS

Ryan Bauer
$ 75.00 USD
20 days ago

Merry Christmas! I hope the best for you and your family in this hard time.

Right2
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

Merry Christmas! Christ is born! Glorify Him!

CryptoFeral
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
20 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
20 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
20 days ago

God bless and I hope you soon see the good that will come from these troubles.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

God speed riley

